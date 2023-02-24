New death warrant issued for Gerald Pizzuto

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador has obtained a new death warrant for Gerald Pizzuto.

An execution was scheduled for December 15th of last year, but the department of correction was unable to get the drugs necessary to complete the execution.

In a press release - Attorney General Labrador says Pizzuto has a quote long and grotesque criminal record - end quote.

Pizzuto was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the murder of Berta and Del Herndon in 1985.

According to the attorney general’s office, Pizzuto tried and failed for 37 years to change the outcome of his trial and sentence. The Idaho Supreme Court has denied him relief eight times. The ninth circuit has reviewed his case three times.

Additionally, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied hearing his case six times.

The legal system has spent more time on Pizzuto than any other death row inmate in Idaho history.

