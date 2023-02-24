New details released following officer involved shooting in Gooding, Critical Incident Task Force activated

New details released following officer involved shooting in Gooding, Critical Incident Task Force activated(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release issued by the Twin Falls Police Department:

On February 23, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a Gooding County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was investigating a disturbance in the parking lot of North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

The deputy and suspect became involved in a physical altercation that resulted in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS).

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested shortly thereafter by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy was treated and released from North Canyon Regional Medical Center.  The suspect was not injured.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) was activated, and the Twin Falls Police Department will be the lead agency conducing this investigation.

While the investigation is early, the CITF can provide clarity to some reports that have circulated on social media:

• No one was injured by gunfire

• Currently no evidence has been found that the suspect fired a weapon

• Law enforcement did not engage in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect

• There was not an OIS at the Gooding County Airport

The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.

