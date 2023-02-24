One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding

The un-named suspect has been treated and released and is in custody of the Gooding County Sheriff’s Department.
By KMVT News Staff, Kourtney Paige and Joey Martin
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A suspect is in custody tonight following an officer-involved shooting in Gooding.

Law enforcement received a report of an altercation in the parking lot of North Canyon Medical Center around five this evening.

It’s believed the suspect fired off two shots, but no one sustained any injuries.

The suspect led deputies on a chase that ended at the Gooding County Airport - with more shots fired.

Deputies shot at the suspect’s car and the suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Twin Falls Police Department has been tapped to take the lead on the investigation.

No other information will be released by authorities this evening.

