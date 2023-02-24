Report: Rent prices are dropping in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rent prices might finally be starting to cool off.

A report from Rent. found rents were up only 2.37% between January 2022 and 2023. Idaho was one of the few states that saw a year-over-year decrease, and the biggest drop in the country at negative 5.79%.

Jon Leckie, a researcher with Rent. said a possible reason Idaho’s rent is actually going down is that during the beginning of the pandemic, Idaho was the first to see mass growth with prices moderating almost a full year before the rest of the country.

He did say that even as Idaho starts to see rent come down a little the state is still up 32% since before the pandemic.

“That 32% is almost $400, and so I don’t see the market giving up that $400. You went down 5% last month, you’re going to give up $25, $30, $50 here or there but I don’t think they’re going to give up that full $400.”

Leckie added that by the fourth quarter of 2022, Idaho flipped and had more people looking to leave the Gem State than looking to come into it, however, there were still many people looking to stay.

