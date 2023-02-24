Report: Rent prices are dropping in Idaho

Idaho was one of the few states that saw a year-over-year decrease, and the biggest drop in the country at negative 5.79%.
A recent report showed rent prices in Idaho have dropped over the last year.
A recent report showed rent prices in Idaho have dropped over the last year.(WBRC)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rent prices might finally be starting to cool off.

A report from Rent. found rents were up only 2.37% between January 2022 and 2023. Idaho was one of the few states that saw a year-over-year decrease, and the biggest drop in the country at negative 5.79%.

Jon Leckie, a researcher with Rent. said a possible reason Idaho’s rent is actually going down is that during the beginning of the pandemic, Idaho was the first to see mass growth with prices moderating almost a full year before the rest of the country.

He did say that even as Idaho starts to see rent come down a little the state is still up 32% since before the pandemic.

“That 32% is almost $400, and so I don’t see the market giving up that $400. You went down 5% last month, you’re going to give up $25, $30, $50 here or there but I don’t think they’re going to give up that full $400.”

Leckie added that by the fourth quarter of 2022, Idaho flipped and had more people looking to leave the Gem State than looking to come into it, however, there were still many people looking to stay.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Twin Falls Sheriffs respond to vehicle in canyon
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle in canyon
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

Latest News

LDS Church fined for hiding accounts from the government
LDS Church fined for hiding investments from the government
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down.
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be demolished
New death warrant issued for Gerald Pizzuto
New death warrant issued for Gerald Pizzuto
Early voting begins on Monday.
Early voting begins Monday in Twin Falls County