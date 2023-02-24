Richfield keeps season alive; Castleford punches ticket to state

Richfield and Camas County will meet again Saturday
Richfield and Camas County will meet again Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Richfield boys basketball team is guaranteed at least one more game.

In the 1A DII Sawtooth Conference tournament championship game Thursday, Richfield edged Camas County in overtime.

Richfield 44, Camas County 41 F/OT

Since the Tigers come out of the loser’s bracket, the two teams will meet again Saturday in a winner-take-all matchup at Gooding High School at 7 p.m.

The Sawtooth Conference only sends one team to the state tournament.

1A DI SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE SECOND-PLACE GAME

(1) Castleford 48, (6) Valley 42

Castleford grabs the conference’s second bid at state. Valley is eliminated.

