Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Over the Moon Dairy Farm

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the 90′s Russell Wiersma’s family operated a large dairy operation in Buhl - and while he always loved the dairy world, he decided to head away from the Magic Valley.

“15 years ago, I moved to Georgia and got into blueberries of all things,” said Wiersma.

Then, Wiersma’s brother-in-law reached out with an idea. come back to the Magic Valley to carry on the family legacy of running dairy.

“Loved it here my whole life - and had an opportunity to come back - and here we are today,” said Wiersma.

That, six years ago, was the birth of Over the Moon Dairy Farm in Hazelton.

Since the inception of the farm, Wiersma, his brother-in-law and a friend from college have overseen the growth of the company.

“We milk about 2700 animals, and we have right under 6000 on all our properties,” said Wiersma.

Still the priority for the team at Over the Moon Dairy is quality control.

Every cow is inspected daily and even with thousands of cattle, Wiersma himself has milked each one on the property.

Ensuring a connection with the animals that promotes a quality product.

“The quality of the product we produce doesn’t necessarily adjust our pay scale, but it does give us comfort knowing that we’re producing a product that’s good for people. That should be the goal of the entire industry is to always produce the best possible product,” added Wiersma.

