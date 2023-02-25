CSI baseball sweeps doubleheader with Treasure Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI baseball team’s home opener went pretty well Friday.

The Golden Eagles swept Treasure Valley Community College in a doubleheader and didn’t allow a single run.

GAME 1

CSI 10, TVCC 0

Josh Trentadue went five innings, striking out 10 and only allowing one hit for the Golden Eagles.

GAME 2

CSI 3, TVCC 0

Stone Cushing tossed five innings and struck out 12 in the win.

CSI, now 10-0 on the season, will play another doubleheader against the Chukars Saturday. The games are at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Skip Walker Field.

