CSI baseball sweeps doubleheader with Treasure Valley
The Golden Eagles are 10-0
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI baseball team’s home opener went pretty well Friday.
The Golden Eagles swept Treasure Valley Community College in a doubleheader and didn’t allow a single run.
GAME 1
CSI 10, TVCC 0
Josh Trentadue went five innings, striking out 10 and only allowing one hit for the Golden Eagles.
GAME 2
CSI 3, TVCC 0
Stone Cushing tossed five innings and struck out 12 in the win.
CSI, now 10-0 on the season, will play another doubleheader against the Chukars Saturday. The games are at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Skip Walker Field.
