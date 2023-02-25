CSI goes for first undefeated regular season since 1976-1977 Saturday

The Golden Eagles play rival Salt Lake Community College
The Golden Eagles play rival Salt Lake Community College
The Golden Eagles play rival Salt Lake Community College(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team has a chance to finish their regular season without a loss Saturday.

If the NJCAA No. 1 and 28-0 Golden Eagles can beat No. 7 Salt Lake, CSI will complete their second unbeaten regular season in school history.

The other time they did it was the 1976-1977 season.

“For me, I figured we were going to lose here somewhere, I mean, we play a good schedule,” said CSI men’s basketball coach Jeff Reinert.

CSI has got the best of Salt Lake twice this season on the road.

This latest matchup, though, is a role reversal from last year. Salt Lake came into Twin Falls unbeaten at the end of the season. The Golden Eagles handed the Bruins an upset loss.

CSI hopes they won’t suffer the same fate and keep their unblemished record.

“It would be a big thing accomplishment wise, but obviously, we’re looking forward to the bigger goal, which is getting to the nationals and making the run there and completing the season like that, but obviously being 29-0, that be a huge thing go undefeated the whole season, not to many teams can say they did,” said sophomore guard Hasan Abdul-Hakim.

Hakim has played in the last couple of games since suffering an ankle against Salt Lake in January. He says his ankle is feeling better and is about 80%.

The CSI athletic department is expecting a big crowd for Saturday’s game.

Athletic Director Joel Bate is anticipating the biggest crowd in about ten years. Coach Reinert feels the community support too.

“I’ve heard a lot of people come up and say coach, ‘this is what it used to be like,’” Reinert said. “When I was at Utah Valley, this place was just crazy, it was hard to play here, I think it’s still hard for teams to play here.”

Tickets for the lower bowl are sold out for Saturday’s game, but general admission tickets will be sold at the gate.

The women’s game starts at 1 p.m. The men’s game begins at 3 p.m.

