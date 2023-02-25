Twin Falls bounces back with win over Jerome; advances to state tournament

The Bruins overcame a double-digit deficit
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team dug deep Friday night.

After losing in the Great Basin title game Wednesday, the Bruins came back to beat Jerome in the second-place game. The win qualifies Twin Falls for the 4A state tournament.

Twin Falls 53, Jerome 48

Twin Falls was down by as much as 8 in the fourth quarter. Jerome is eliminated.

