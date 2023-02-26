Minico repeats as 4A state champs; state wrestling recap
Gooding’s Kayd Craig wins third individual state title
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico wrestling squad is once again at the top of the 4A classification.
The Spartans repeated as state champs with 262.5 points at the 2023 Idaho High School wrestling championships. The next closest team was Caldwell with 207.5.
At the 3A level, Buhl came in third with 223 points.
INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPIONS
4A
220: Garret Vail (Minico)
195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico)
3A
152: Kayd Craig (Gooding)
126: Julian Ruiz (Buhl)
2A
126: Wallace Durfee (Declo)
106: Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry)
GIRLS
114: Taylor Hood (Buhl)
