Minico repeats as 4A state champs; state wrestling recap

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico wrestling squad is once again at the top of the 4A classification.

The Spartans repeated as state champs with 262.5 points at the 2023 Idaho High School wrestling championships. The next closest team was Caldwell with 207.5.

At the 3A level, Buhl came in third with 223 points.

INDIVIDUAL STATE CHAMPIONS

4A

220: Garret Vail (Minico)

195: Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico)

3A

152: Kayd Craig (Gooding)

126: Julian Ruiz (Buhl)

2A

126: Wallace Durfee (Declo)

106: Gabe Muilenburg (Glenns Ferry)

GIRLS

114: Taylor Hood (Buhl)

