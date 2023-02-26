Perfection! The CSI Golden Eagles men finish season at 29-0

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top-ranked team in the NJCAA finishes 2022-23 with a perfect 29-0 record with a win over Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.

(1) CSI 99, (7) SLCC 88

Isaiah Moses led all scorers with 29 pts to go with 3 steals, Joel Armotrading had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles will be back in action when they host the Region 18 tournament which begins on Thursday.

CSI WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) CSI 70, SLCC 62

The fourth-ranked Eagles once again used a balanced attack in the win.

Kaylee Headrick led the way with 13 points, Kennedy Elskelson had 12 and Alyssa Christensen had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

CSI will be off until they host the Region 18 tournament on March 9th and 10th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.