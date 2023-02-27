Multiple School Districts in Southern Idaho will have levies on the Marth 14th ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District wants to renew its current supplemental levy in the upcoming March 14th election.

The levy is a two-year levy in the amount of $5.7 million. It supports all aspects of the district programs including safety and security, student activities, and staffing.

Without the levy, the district would potentially need to cut 70 classified staff members, 21 certified staff members, 6.5 administrators, and over 50 part-time positions like afterschool activities advisors and coaches.

The current levy costs taxpayers approximately $6.25 per month on $100,000 of taxable property value.

The Hansen School District is also looking to pass a $290,000 levy per year for two years for salaries, extracurricular services, technology, textbooks, and classroom materials.

The Cassia School District is also looking to review its current plant facility levy.

The levy would be in the amount of $32.7 million over ten years. The current plant facility levy was passed in 2013 and expires this year.

The levies are used for ongoing facility repairs to roofs, heating systems, parking lots, and flooring replacement.

The current levy that is expiring costs $64.98 annually per $100,000 of assessed value, the new levy would cost $101.87 annually.

Trustees felt it would be important to ask for a larger amount, in part because of continued growth in the county and the many of the facilities that need it.

