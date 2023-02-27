Multiple School Districts in Southern Idaho will have levies on the Marth 14th ballot

The Twin Falls School District is looking to renew their current supplemental levy
The Twin Falls School District is looking to renew their current supplemental levy
By Layne Rabe
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District wants to renew its current supplemental levy in the upcoming March 14th election.

The levy is a two-year levy in the amount of $5.7 million. It supports all aspects of the district programs including safety and security, student activities, and staffing.

Without the levy, the district would potentially need to cut 70 classified staff members, 21 certified staff members, 6.5 administrators, and over 50 part-time positions like afterschool activities advisors and coaches.

The current levy costs taxpayers approximately $6.25 per month on $100,000 of taxable property value.

The Hansen School District is also looking to pass a $290,000 levy per year for two years for salaries, extracurricular services, technology, textbooks, and classroom materials.

The Cassia School District is also looking to review its current plant facility levy.

The levy would be in the amount of $32.7 million over ten years. The current plant facility levy was passed in 2013 and expires this year.

The levies are used for ongoing facility repairs to roofs, heating systems, parking lots, and flooring replacement.

The current levy that is expiring costs $64.98 annually per $100,000 of assessed value, the new levy would cost $101.87 annually.

Trustees felt it would be important to ask for a larger amount, in part because of continued growth in the county and the many of the facilities that need it.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

New legislation could make a ‘financial literacy course’ mandatory for all Idaho students
New legislation could make ‘financial literacy courses’ mandatory for all Idaho students
Trailing of the Sheep Festival is looking for an Idaho artist to design this year’s poster
Trailing of the Sheep is looking for an artist to design 2023 festival poster
file
Report shows cost of an ESA program could be more than Idaho lawmakers think
True West Beef hosted an open house over the weekend
True West Beef hosted an open house over the weekend - ‘A New Direction in Beef’ for Southern Idaho