Murtaugh School District ‘Turnip the Beet’ and receives gold award for summer food program

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh School District is one of two Idaho school districts who are being recognized for their outstanding summer food service programs.

Murtaugh School District was honored in the gold category - and West Ada School District, in Meridian, was honored in the bronze category.

The ‘Turnip the Beet Award’ recognizes schools across the country who have gone above and beyond in offering children high quality meals that are appetizing, appealing and nutritious.

Murtaugh’s program was set apart from the others with a theme. ‘The world of flavors’ served breakfast and lunch from different cultures, including Africa, Japan, Sweden and Italy.

In a statement from the child nutrition director Audrey Gray, she says. “Our main goal was to create appealing, high quality, flavorful meals full of nutritional benefits. The kids and parents didn’t just come for a meal, they came for an experience.”

The winners will receive a certificate.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

