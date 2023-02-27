New legislation could make ‘financial literacy courses’ mandatory for all Idaho students

House Bill 92 is currently waiting for a hearing in the Senate - House Bill 163 is headed to the House.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Idaho students graduate, many have taken classes in algebra, calculus, and maybe even economics.

But when faced with real world problems - like balancing a checkbook - many find themselves not knowing what to do.

That could soon change thanks to a new piece of legislation being introduced in Idaho.

Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield, wants to make sure students learn academics and life-skills in school.

That’s why she co-authored, and recently testified in support of, House Bill 92.

HB-92 would make a ‘financial literacy class’ mandatory for high school students.

“We wanted to be able to offer students and have a required course where we train them and prepared them for life financial decisions,” said Critchfield.

Those financial decisions are things that range from balancing a checkbook to taxes. Something that legislators have supported.

“You may have people on different parts of the political spectrum - or even within the Republican Party itself - but when we get down to looking at what’s good for kids, what’s good for students, how do we prepare them to be adults and contributing citizens?” questioned Critchfield. “I love it that we’re able to wrap our minds around something that makes sense.”

Another piece of legislation moving forward is House Bill 163, which is a Parental Bill of Rights.

Superintendent Critchfield says it doesn’t tell a school district that they can’t do things like - have conversations with students who tend to be more sensitive or check students vision.

“What it does say is something that is non-academic… alert a parent, notify a parent, communicate,” said Critchfield. “It’s really about communication. It’s not about limiting decisions that a school board makes - but it’s about providing information and opportunities for parents to partner in the decisions that happen with their child.”

