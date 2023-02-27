New overlook park coming to Shoshone Falls - on the Jerome County side

Before they begin with the construction though, they must do some studies to ensure the project can be done safely.
A new park is coming to Jerome.
A new park is coming to Jerome.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new park is coming to Jerome County, and the County Commissioners say it will be a benefit to the entire state.

For the past five years, the Jerome County Commissioners and Jerome 20/20 have been working to raise enough money to put an overlook on the Jerome County side of Shoshone Falls, as well as a Visitor’s Center and a museum.

On Monday afternoon, Idaho Power put forth a large sum of money towards the project.

“There’s $100,000 from Jerome County, and a total of $250,000 from Idaho Power that will go towards that and then we’ll have a campaign to hopefully get corporate or personal sponsors,” said Ben Crouch, a county commissioner in Jerome.

Before they begin with the construction though, they must do some studies to ensure the project can be done safely.

“With this investment that the county is making and Idaho Power’s investment, we’ll go forward with engineering so we can make sure form a Geotech perspective and so forth, to make sure that that rock is going to be sound to be able to have this,” said Larry Hall, with Jerome 20/20.

For commissioner Ben Crouch, he says, as more people and businesses come to Jerome, it is important to designate recreation areas for the public.

“We are trying to build Jerome, we are trying to make our mark on our side of the canyon as well, but we’d like to have the visitor’s come and enjoy our side just as much as they do Twin,” said Crouch.

For Hall from Jerome 20/20 it will benefit the state as a whole, as people will come visit the area for this new attraction.

“It’s very important that we have recreation for people that come here, not only people that live here, but people that are looking to relocate,” said Hall.

The project will cost more than 1 million dollars to complete, and will take a few years to finish.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Idaho Fish and Game announce trout stocking plans for this March
Idaho Fish and Game announce trout stocking plans for this March
Student safety and new programs at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind
Student safety and new programs at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind
Murtaugh Schools ‘Turnip the Beet’ and receives gold award for summer food program
Murtaugh School District ‘Turnip the Beet’ and receives gold award for summer food program
The Twin Falls School District is looking to renew their current supplemental levy
Multiple School Districts in Southern Idaho will have levies on the Marth 14th ballot