New overlook park coming to Shoshone Falls - on the Jerome County side

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new park is coming to Jerome County, and the County Commissioners say it will be a benefit to the entire state.

For the past five years, the Jerome County Commissioners and Jerome 20/20 have been working to raise enough money to put an overlook on the Jerome County side of Shoshone Falls, as well as a Visitor’s Center and a museum.

On Monday afternoon, Idaho Power put forth a large sum of money towards the project.

“There’s $100,000 from Jerome County, and a total of $250,000 from Idaho Power that will go towards that and then we’ll have a campaign to hopefully get corporate or personal sponsors,” said Ben Crouch, a county commissioner in Jerome.

Before they begin with the construction though, they must do some studies to ensure the project can be done safely.

“With this investment that the county is making and Idaho Power’s investment, we’ll go forward with engineering so we can make sure form a Geotech perspective and so forth, to make sure that that rock is going to be sound to be able to have this,” said Larry Hall, with Jerome 20/20.

For commissioner Ben Crouch, he says, as more people and businesses come to Jerome, it is important to designate recreation areas for the public.

“We are trying to build Jerome, we are trying to make our mark on our side of the canyon as well, but we’d like to have the visitor’s come and enjoy our side just as much as they do Twin,” said Crouch.

For Hall from Jerome 20/20 it will benefit the state as a whole, as people will come visit the area for this new attraction.

“It’s very important that we have recreation for people that come here, not only people that live here, but people that are looking to relocate,” said Hall.

The project will cost more than 1 million dollars to complete, and will take a few years to finish.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.