Proposed legislation would allow for applied bachelor’s degrees at community colleges

By Steve Kirch
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho lawmaker is working to create an avenue for community colleges to offer a more diverse option of degrees for in demand careers

Meridian Rep. James Petzke recently introduced legislation to the House Education Committee that will allow community colleges to offer up to three applied bachelor’s degrees in fields with an in-demand workforce. The programs will be subject to approval by the locally elected board of trustees.

Petzke told the committee the goal is to create highly affordable and employable degrees.

“A sub $20,000 degree is not possible under our current model. The only way we can get there is if we unlock the low cost structure of the community colleges,” Petzke said.  Inflation has risen faster than tuition for decades. We are pricing a huge percentage of our students out of the market. At the same time on-line out of state schools are eating our lunch when it comes to affordable education.”

Petzke’s legislation was advanced by the committee, but it still needs to receive a public hearing before it heads to the House floor.

