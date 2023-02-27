Report shows cost of an ESA program could be more than Idaho lawmakers think

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Senate is likely going to hear debate this week on legislation that will open the door for universal Education Savings Accounts (ESA) in the Gem State.

The sponsors of the bill are arguing the program will save the state money in the long run and provide more opportunities for students regardless of income level, but a recent report is shining new light on the legislation

In a Senate Education Committee meeting a few weeks back SB1038 sponsor Tammy Nichols said her ESA legislation would be able to serve roughly 6,600 students in the first year, or about 2% of the eligible student population, and in subsequent years she expects it to grow slowly.

“Projecting 4 to 5 years out I would say we would be less than 5 percent. We have not seen states that have had their programs in place 2,3,4 years go above that,” Nichols said.

However, a recent report from the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy is painting a different picture.

Their research projects more than 60,000 students will take part in the program in 2025 and beyond. That would be more than an 800% increase.

The budget for the ESA program would also balloon up to more than $363 million for FY 2025 beyond, from $45 million in 2024.

“What we did is take the real enrollment numbers from an existing program in Arizona and applied them to the population here in Idaho,” said Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy director Alejandra Cerna Rios. “We took very conservative estimates. How many private school students would take up an account? How many public school students would take up an account?”

Nichols has stated that the ESA program will run on an annual basis, and will only have the money that the legislature decides to appropriate to the program. It will run on a first come first serve basis if there is not enough money to serve all the kids that want to opt-in to the program. She also told the Senate Education Committee it will save the state money.

“Most of the states that we see pay for the education of two children in (ESA program) for what it would cost for one child in a public education setting,” Nichols said.

The Idaho senator has said also Arizona’s ESA program is the model for Idaho’s proposed plan in helping all kids receive the education of their choice, but the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy said based on study of Arizona’s ESA program, data shows it primarily benefits wealthier families.

“What happens when it comes to more moderate and low income families a voucher can only provide a fraction of what tuition is for that school,” Rios said. “Even with a voucher that will be out of reach for them, so they won’t apply at the same rate as other families who for them it is a discount.”

However, Nichols doesn’t see it that way, and said ESAs help give families more opportunities, and it’s about the quality of education kids are able to receive.

“I have had the opportunity to talk to students who have lived in inner cities where they were stuck where they were, and their areas adopted an ESA program,” Nichols said. “They testify how without that program they would not have the education opportunities they participated in.”

Additionally, there is concern that if Idaho does adopt an ESA program it could have an impact on public schools and rural schools. Rios said most students who attend a rural school don’t have the opportunity to attend other schools because of the geography of their area.

“When kids start to leave a school, that means that school will have shrinking funds to support their current activities. That is really important when you think about how a school operates. How many fixed costs there are to have a building,” Rios said. “The school has much less resources which could lead to letting go of teachers and other staff.”

In regards to Idaho’s proposed ESA program Assistant Democratic Leader Rep. Lauren Necochea said:

We have a system of public and charter schools that deliver a range of options for Idaho students. If taxpayers start subsidizing tuition for students outside the current system, costs to the state will naturally balloon. Experience in other states and analysts in Idaho confirm this cost explosion could reach $364 million in two years. For the state to blindly cut checks to homeschoolers and private and religious schools with zero accountability is fiscally irresponsible. Ultimately, students will suffer, as research shows drops in student performance with voucher participation. ESA vouchers won’t make most private and religious schools affordable for families with modest incomes. This scheme will simply subsidize private school tuition for the wealthy families that are already attending those schools. The subsidies will come on the backs of taxpayers and the public and charter school students that, in turn, have less funding available.

