Trailing of the Sheep is looking for an artist to design 2023 festival poster

Officials in the Wood River Valley are calling for sheep enthusiasts with artistic abilities.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival is seeking an artist to design this year’s festival poster.

The selected artwork will serve as the official art for the poster for the 2023 Trailing of the Sheep Festival - and may also be used for merchandise and marketing purposes.

Artwork must include sheep and can feature photographs, collages, pastels, watercolors or oil paintings.

All submissions are welcome and can include a preliminary sketch.

Photographers, graphic artists and others working in the arts are encouraged to submit their work.

The poster is intended to become a collectors’ item and an annual souvenir. They will be available for sale during the festival at multiple locations October 4-8, 2023.

The chosen artist will receive an honorarium of $300.00.

Submissions are due by April 15th, 2023 - Submissions can be emailed to: info@trailingofthesheep.org

