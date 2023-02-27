True West Beef hosted an open house over the weekend - ‘A New Direction in Beef’ for Southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A brand-new meat processing facility is getting ready to open in Jerome.

On Saturday, True West Beef opened their doors to the community for an open house.

The facility is off of Highway 93 in Jerome, and plans to start operating in April of this year.

True West will process 500-head a day when it opens, and has the ability to grow.

The company says it satisfies the need for sustainably raised beef. It’s not just a new facility - but a new type of business model for beef processing.

A model that brings local ranchers together with a facility operator.

“There’s 40 ranching families who are also owners of True West Beef. So super exciting to have a processing facility that has so many families involved. We have families right here in the Magic Valley. So, it’s incredible for them to bring their cattle and have them processed here locally,” said Melissa Delgadillo – PR Manager for True West Beef.

Additionally, they say the open house was a way to involve the community in the new facility.

“We decided to have an open house because we’ve had such incredible support throughout the community and we thought we want to open our doors to people who have supported us, that have seen us at events, spoken with us, and just rallied around us. So, we couldn’t be more happy,” said Delgadillo

True West is also looking for more employees and they will be holding a hiring fair on March 11th.

