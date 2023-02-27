WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration

Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – World War II veterans are a rare sight these days, which is likely one of the reasons a community in Virginia felt it was so important to honor 98-year-old Emerson Pell.

Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.

He was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday.

One thing he cherishes most about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow
President Joe Biden speaks about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court...
Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday around President Biden's federal student loan...
Student loan relief in SCOTUS spotlight