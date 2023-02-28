Despite a strong jobs report in February, layoffs may be ahead

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Inflation remains high despite it looking like it may have started to cool at the end of last year.

Despite a job creation of 517,000 in January layoffs are already happening in some industries.

Due to the latest numbers showing inflation is again on the rise some tech companies have had mass job layoffs.

Jake Clopton, economist founder of commercial mortgage broker Clopton Capital, told KMVT tech companies typically see layoffs before other companies when interest rates go up, because as interest rates rise the amount they need to pay to borrow money goes up as well. With those rising costs to borrow many tech companies cut expenses by cutting employees.

He said as the FED continues to increase interest rates, he believes we will start to see other industries start to have layoffs, such as big box retailers.

“A lot of those companies put on tons of debt at low-interest rates and they’re going to have to refinance that debt at high-interest rates,” said Clopton. “So, some of these companies are going to go out of business, there’s probably going to be some bankruptcy.”

He added consumer credit card debt is also going up and as people stop spending that will hurt businesses as well.

