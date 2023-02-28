Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen.

The family of Diego Barría, 32, recognized his remains due to a tattoo that was visible, Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search, told local news media. Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18.

The damaged ATV was located on Feb. 20 on a beach near Rocas Coloradas, but there was no sign of Barría and an intense search began to try to locate the father of three.

Early Sunday morning, two fishermen went to the coastguard to report that they had fished three school sharks close to where Barría’s ATV was located “and when they were cleaning them they found human remains in one of them,” Millatruz said. Family members recognized Barría “due to a tattoo that appeared in one of those remains,” she added. Officials are continuing to investigate what exactly happened to Barría.

“We presume Diego had an accident,” Millatruz said, “and we’re investigating if there was a vehicle involved.”

The remains will also undergo DNA testing to officially confirm that they belong to Barría, Cristian Ansaldo, who heads up the police department in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, said in an interview with local media.

The school shark in which the human remains were found measured around 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), Ansaldo said.

The most likely hypothesis that investigators are currently working with is that Barría “had an accident and was dragged,” Ansaldo said, noting there had been a strong tidal surge the weekend when he disappeared.

“My heart went with you! I love you forever,” Virginia Brugger, who was identified as Barría’s partner and had been posting updates on the search on social media, wrote on Facebook Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway
A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball...
Winner of $1M lottery says husband found ticket in pocket a week later
Economist suggests layoffs may be in the future with rising inflation
Despite a strong jobs report in February, layoffs may be ahead
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary