Freedom in Education Savings Accounts legislation fails in Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Senate lawmakers are going back to the drawing board, after legislation that would have paved the way for universal education savings accounts failed in the Senate on Monday.

Sen. Tammy Nichols and Sen. Brian Lenney’s Freedom in Education Savings Accounts legislation, or SB1038, faced overwhelming opposition in the Senate; it failed 12 to 23.

The legislation would have created education savings accounts (ESA) for Idaho parents to receive roughly $6,000 annually per child. The funds could be used for things like tuition at private and religious schools, tutors, and books for homeschooling.

Those who voted against the legislation were concerned the program would create an expansion of government, and the price tag for the program would increase as the program grows. The cost of the ESA program was projected to cost $45 million in 2024, but the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy estimated it to grow to more than $363 million by 2025.

“Some will try to convince you that this bill is about school choice. It’s not about school choice. Idaho has the best school choice legislation in the country,” Sen. George Winder said. “So it isn’t a matter of choice. This is a funding bill. Don’t be deceived.”

Others were concerned by language in the bill that prevents state oversight of how taxpayer dollars are spent by parents who choose to use the money to homeschool their child or send their kids to nonpublic schools. The state would not be able to measure the academic performance of those students.

“It’s actually against by conservative Republican perspective to hand this money out with no accountability. That these precious taxpayer dollars are being used wisely,” Sen. Dave Lent said. “Why don’t we just cut all the accountability strings with public education? How would that go over? It wouldn’t. Why would it be okay in one sense and not the other?”

Additionally, Lent said he was concerned private schools would start raising their rates under the program.

“Because now if I am paying $10,000 for a student to go to a private school, and now I’m supplemented by $5,900, close to $6,000, that provides a cushion now for my private schools to raise their price as well,” Lent said.

Those who were in support of the bill echoed that it would provide more opportunities for families that can’t afford to send their kids to private or religious schools. Additionally some said the quality of education at public schools is not as good as at private schools.

“Parents need to have a choice. If I am losing faith and trust in an organization, why am I being forced to go back and use it? Now you are saying I am not being forced to go homeschool. I can get into a private school. Private schools cost a lot of money. Those who don’t have the money can’t get into a private school,” Sen. Chris Trakel said.

Additionally some said it would improve K-12 education by creating competition.

“Right now what we are getting from the public schools is it really functions like a monopoly and we are getting monopoly results,” Sen. Phil Hart said. “Adam Smith in his book Wealth of Nations talked about an ‘unseen hand’. That ‘unseen hand’ is the hand of competition. This bill will create competition, and it will create results that we can’t even fathom right now.”

Nichols said the ESA program would actually save the State of Idaho money. She said according to data from other states that have implemented similar programs, it costs more money to send a child to public school than to a nonpublic school.

“Based on the most recent data, $11,300 is the average per pupil spending in Idaho based on the state department’s calculations. The ESA that we are asking for is $5,950,” Nichols said. “ESA students cost 53% of what a public school student cost.”

Some lawmakers had mixed feelings about how parents who are “frugal” with their ESA money could roll it over into post-secondary education.

The bill was mostly supported by Idaho Freedom Caucus members. The senators said there are more bills in the legislature this session relating to school choice, so this will likely not be the last one they debate this session.

Governor Brad Little will make an announcement regarding the Empowering Parents grant program during a press conference with State Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich, and House and Senate lawmakers.

The press conference will be held in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise, at 10:30 a.m.

