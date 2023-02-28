Idaho fires men’s basketball coach Zac Claus
Claus went 28-88 in four seasons as head coach
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho will have a new men’s basketball coach next season.
In a release Monday night, the University announced the termination of men’s basketball head coach Zac Claus. The Vandals lost to Montana, 68-53, to end the regular season Monday.
In four seasons as the Idaho head coach, Claus went 28-88. He was 10-21 this season. Tim Marrion will serve as the interim coach for the Big Sky tournament, which starts this weekend.
The University will start looking for a new head coach immediately.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.