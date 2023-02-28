Idaho fires men’s basketball coach Zac Claus

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho will have a new men’s basketball coach next season.

In a release Monday night, the University announced the termination of men’s basketball head coach Zac Claus. The Vandals lost to Montana, 68-53, to end the regular season Monday.

In four seasons as the Idaho head coach, Claus went 28-88. He was 10-21 this season. Tim Marrion will serve as the interim coach for the Big Sky tournament, which starts this weekend.

The University will start looking for a new head coach immediately.

