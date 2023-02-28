Idaho Fish and Game announce trout stocking plans for this March

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Approximately 70,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout will be stocked throughout the state this March.

All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle.

Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses cost $16, and kids under 14 get to fish for free.

Freedom Park Pond, in Burley will have 1,000 rainbow trout released into the pond. This trout pond was built with young anglers in mind.

And Hagerman Wildlife Management Area will receive just under 8,200 trout. This wildlife management area provides a variety of fishing opportunities and open space to explore.

Riley Creek Pond and Oster Lake #1 offer A.D.A. access piers.

Please give those with limited mobility priority for parking and use.

For more information on the Magic Valley trout restocking plans, Click Here.

