Idaho law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on aggressive driving in the Gem State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police, and law enforcement partners throughout Idaho are coming together to try to stop aggressive driving.

2022 preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department says there were more than 14 thousand aggressive driving crashes in Idaho - and 39 percent of all fatal crashes were because of some form of aggressive driving behavior.

Because of that, extra patrols will be out to focus on roadway safety and education as well as enforcement from now until March 11th.

Examples of aggressive driving can be changing lanes without signaling, cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down, speeding, tailgating, and weaving in and out of traffic.

