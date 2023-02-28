Jerome man charged with felony attempted strangulation and stalking

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man is behind bars tonight on a slew of charges, including several felonies.

Ruben Moreno faces three felony charges; attempted strangulation, battery - for domestic violence with traumatic injury and stalking.

The 52-year-old is also charged with two misdemeanor battery charges and a violation of a no-contact order.

According to court documents, the incident happened late last week.

The victim told police Moreno punched her in different parts of the body and attempted to strangle her, before she was able to get away and head for the hospital.

The medical staff told police the victim sustained significant bruising and swelling.

Moreno was arraigned this afternoon and has a preliminary hearing set for March 9th.

