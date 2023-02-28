Legislation introduced to prohibit drag shows in public places, children present

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lawmakers are introducing legislation this session that will ban drag performance from public places and from venues where minors are present

The proposed legislation was introduced in the House State Affairs Committee on Monday, and is being sponsored by the Idaho Family Policy Center and Republican lawmakers Sen. Ben Toews and Rep. Brent Crane.

The aim of HB231 is to prohibit the use of public facilities and assets for the use of sexual exhibitions, and to ensure that promoters, organizers, and performers of sexual exhibitions take reasonable steps, such as checking IDs, to the restrict access of minors at private venues.

Additionally, there would be no exemption for a child who attends a performance under parental supervision, but an affirmative defense can be made for a private party if the minor presented misleading information, like a fake ID, to get into a private venue.

Idaho Family Policy Center president Blaine Conzatti said drag shows, erotic dancing, and burlesque all fall under the scope of sexual exhibitions

“We are not talking about humorous gender bending roles in Shakespearean plays. We are not talking about cheerleading performances at high school football games,” Conzatti said. “We are talking about live performances that involve sexual conduct.”

Conzatti said the legislation was prompted by drag shows held last year in public parks in both Coeur d’Alene and Boise. Shortly after those two events, more than 6,500 Idaho voters signed a petition distributed by Idaho Family Policy Center calling on state legislators to address the issue.

In 2022 a drag performer in Coeur d’Alene was accused of exposing his genitals while children were present. However, the performer was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation by police and city prosecutors.

It has also been reported that the performer sued a blogger who falsely accused him and posted doctored footage of him on social media.

Under HB231 violations could result in a civil penalty of up to $10,000 in statutory damages for each violation, for a minor, or an accompanying parent or legal guardian who prevail in court. Additionally, the minor, or an accompanying parent or legal guardian may also recover monetary damages from the defendant for all psychological, emotional, economic, and physical harm suffered.

Additionally, it would be considered a misuse of public money for any public entity or employee that violates the intent of the legislation. Such a violation can be subject to penalty under section 18-5702, Idaho Code

In a statement, Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said:

“HB231 is replete with constitutional problems and I’m confident it would be struck down in court if it’s passed by the legislature. it threatens to expose people to vast liability for violating “contemporary community standards,” whatever that means. such a subjective standard clearly violates due process when major penalties are at stake. second, banning mainstream artistic performance violates the first amendment. wearing a padded bra, dance performances, even cheerleading routines could run afoul of this bill if they are deemed “sexually provocative.” this attempt to return to puritan times in the year 2023 is not consistent with freedom or the U.S. constitution.”

The bill still needs a hearing in committee before it can move forward.

