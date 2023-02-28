Minico’s Trenkle signs with Coffeyville Community College

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Trenkle is heading to the junior college level.

Minico linebacker Brevin Trenkle will play football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas next fall. The 4A all-state linebacker signed with the Red Ravens Monday morning.

Trenkle had conversations with Division 1 schools, but coaching changes made the JUCO route the best option for Brevin to fulfill his future Division 1 dreams.

Brevin’s dad, Brady, was a junior college basketball coach in the Sunflower state for over a decade.

Brady is currently the Athletic Director and basketball coach at Minico.

Brevin’s grandfather is legendary CSI head coach Fred Trenkle.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.