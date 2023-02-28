Minico’s Trenkle signs with Coffeyville Community College
The Red Ravens made the junior college playoff last fall
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Trenkle is heading to the junior college level.
Minico linebacker Brevin Trenkle will play football at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas next fall. The 4A all-state linebacker signed with the Red Ravens Monday morning.
Trenkle had conversations with Division 1 schools, but coaching changes made the JUCO route the best option for Brevin to fulfill his future Division 1 dreams.
Brevin’s dad, Brady, was a junior college basketball coach in the Sunflower state for over a decade.
Brady is currently the Athletic Director and basketball coach at Minico.
Brevin’s grandfather is legendary CSI head coach Fred Trenkle.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.