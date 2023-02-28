Resolution to make the initiative and referendum process more challenging passes the Senate, heads to House

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A resolution that will make the process more challenging for getting an initiative or referendum on the ballot, is heading to the Idaho House, after passing through the Senate on Monday.

Bill sponsor Sen. Doug Okuniewicz (R) told Senate members that Senate Joint Resolution 101 aims to make the initiative and referendum process more inclusive. The initiative process enables voters to propose new laws. The referendum process allows citizens to repeal laws of the legislature.

The resolution would essentially put a question before the voters on the November 2024 ballot, asking them if the Idaho State Constitution should be amended to provide that, before any referendum petition or initiative petition may be submitted to a vote of the people, there must be signatures from 6% of the legal voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

The current threshold is 6% of the legal voters in 18 districts, and the total number of signatures must be equal to, or greater, than 6% of the qualified legal voters of the state, at the last general election.

Those who voted in support of the resolution said it will require groups to acquire signatures in both rural and urban areas, citing Idaho is a republic, not a democracy.

“I personally would have liked to have seen 6% of the signatures collected from each county, so my small Camas County has a voice as loud as Ada County,” Twin Falls Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld said. “But- that is not what is before us, and I will count my blessings and be honored to vote yes.”

Others who were in support of the bill said it will prevent “venue shopping” by well-funded activist organizations. They said in some cases, it is possible to acquire the majority of the signatures required to get an initiative on the ballot from one large urban area or a single legislative district.

“Under the current law to get an initiative on the ballot you can do that by just gathering the votes in four counties. You will get your 18 districts covered. Those are the four large population areas in the state,” Sen. Scott Grow said. “So that in essence leaves out 40 counties to be able to be part of the process.”

Those who voted against the resolution said if Idaho went to 35 districts, it would be essentially impossible to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot, as one single district could veto the entire process. Sen. Melissa Wintrow referenced how hard it is to get an initiative on the ballot with 18 districts.

“I don’t think the ballot initiative process has been running amuck in our state at all. In the last decade, there have been 20 attempts to get something on the ballot, and only three have succeeded. Two of those made it to the vote and passed: Medicaid and the education bill,” Wintrow said. “The one paid canvassing program that millions of dollars were sunk into was horse racing, and it failed.”

Others in opposition said they feel rural voters do have a voice in the current process. Sen. James Ruchti mentioned rural voters played a significant role in gathering signatures to get Medicaid Expansion and the Quality Education Act on the ballot.

He also said in the end, all voters, rural and urban, get to weigh in once an initiative or referendum makes it to the ballot.

“The Idaho legislature has historically disdained the initiative and referendum process. Let me back that statement up. The proposal before you is another in a long line of efforts to restrict, or even eliminate, the initiative and referendum process since its creation in 1912,” Ruchti said.

A similar law was passed in 2021 to increase voter involvement and inclusivity in the voter initiative/referendum process. Reclaim Idaho promptly filed a lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court, and the court ruled unanimously that SB 1110 was unconstitutional and struck down the law.

Sen. Okuniewicz said this legislation is different because it takes the final decision out of the hands of lawmakers and puts it before the voters.

Sen. Phil Hart, who voted in favor of the resolution, said he is from a rural district, and he feels the resolution would help his constituents. He also said lawmakers are going to learn a lot if SJR101 goes before the voters in 2024.

“We are going to learn how the rural areas feel about this issue. We are going to learn how the urban areas feel about this issue. Maybe this is going to pass in November. Maybe it won’t,” Hart said.

In the end, SJR101 passed 27 to 8. The vote required a two-thirds majority and all the Democrats voted against the resolution. The only Republican that voted against it was Sen. Geoff Schroeder of Mountain Home.

Schroeder told the Senate members, " I just find it curious that for something as serious as amending a constitution it only requires the acquiescence of 24 of 35 legislative districts in this body, and yet for something we propose for legislation that is a constitutional amendment we require all 35. I think that is a little different, and for that, the senator votes no.”

The fiscal note for the SJR101 now states, “...cost for placing the question placed on the ballot can range from $0, if there is another question already on the ballot, to approximately $200,000 for the additional page to be printed for statewide ballots if this resolution is the only question on the November 2024 ballot.”

Reclaim Idaho, which helped organized volunteers to gather signatures to get Medicaid Expansion and the Quality Education Act on the ballot, said in a press release:

“This bill is an attack on the rights of every Idaho citizen. Under this proposal, citizens who want to place a referendum on the ballot would have to collect signatures from 6% of voters in all 35 of Idaho’s districts in just 60 days. That’s impossible. Requiring citizens to clear such a high threshold is nothing other than an attempt to silence Idaho voters. Legislators have cynically argued that it’s only fair to put this issue on the ballot and ‘let the people decide.’ But let’s be clear: It’s an abuse of power to ask Idahoans to vote away their own fundamental rights.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.