The results of March elections make a bigger impact than you might think

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is two weeks left until the March 14th election.

March and August elections in Idaho are reserved for school bonds and levies, and for this upcoming election, Twin Falls, Hansen and Cassia School Districts are seeking to pass a levy - and Castleford School District is seeking to pass a bond.

Perri Gardner, an associate professor of political science at the College of Southern Idaho, always works the polls with her students on election days.

“Our precinct that I operate has around 1600 registered voters, precincts 15 and 16 I should say combined,” said Gardner. “In a presidential election, 500 to 600 people, perhaps more, turnout, so that’s not a bad turnout, in our most recent election that we had this fall, we had about 400, I believe.”

But for the upcoming election, Gardner says she would be excited to see 80 or 90 people at her precinct.

She explains why she expects the voter turnout to be so low.

“For the most part, I don’t think it’s an issue of not caring, I think there are people who hear it’s a school bond levy election, or it’s a primary, and they go, not as important, but I think the major effect is just lack of knowing what’s going on,” said Gardner.

Gardner says, on a day to day basis, these types of local elections would have more of a direct impact on the community the voters live in.

“You live here, your kids probably go to the school, regardless your property taxes will be affected,” said Gardner. “But they are really important, more than a majority, 90 out of some 100 Idaho schools currently are operating on these supplemental levies, so they have pretty high consequences.”

But, regardless of the turnout, Gardner and her students will be out working the polls, and learning along the way.

“I just think it’s interesting to observe the voter demographic and the process it takes to run an election, to vote - all that goes into running it,” said Logan Bowman, who is a student.

There is currently a bill floating around the Statehouse, House Bill 58, which is proposing to consolidate elections for school bonds and levies into the November or May elections, getting rid of August or March elections altogether. That bill is awaiting it’s hearing in the senate.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.