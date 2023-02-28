Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

HEATHERANN WAGNER – EVENING UPDATE

Monday, February 27, 2023

A brief break from the precipitation will end as we move into the evening.

We can expect snow with lows for the Magic Valley in the twenties and in the teens for the Wood River Valley with breezy and gusty winds.

Snow will continue into the morning with chances for widespread blowing and drifting snow.

Breezy and gusty winds make Tuesday morning even colder with wind chills possible in the single digits.

Highs for the Magic Valley mostly in the thirties and highs in the twenties for the Wood River Valley.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY (Per NWS)

Tonight Snow before 4am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday - A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday Night - Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday - A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday - Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night - A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday - A 20 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night - A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday - A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night - A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday - A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

MAGIC VALLEY (Per NWS)

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 14 mph.

Tonight - A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday - A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night - A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 6 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday - A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night - A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night - A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday - A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night - A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

