Student safety and new programs at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With all the recent news about our kids in school and their overall safety being so important. We checked in with one school, The Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind, to see how they prepare for any type of emergency.

The Administrator, Brian Dacy said they always have the student safety in mind, and listed a variety of plans to keep students engaged.

He says it’s a typical high school that offers fun activities - as well as giving students the tools and skills needed for everyday independent living after they graduate.

Dacy says I-S-D-B has a low impact on parents because it’s only Monday through Thursday.

He also mentioned a new program that received financial help from local Fraternal Orders of Elks Lodges.

“In providing models for our sign language in their sign language that they do online, we just had winter camp, which is a chance and an opportunity for our kids who are blind - or with low vision - to learn how to recreate in the snow along with support from the Idaho Elks lodge,” said Dacy.

Dacy was impressed with the hand painted wall murals, created by students, including the lunchroom called ‘The Dine and Dash’.

I-S-D-B also has a special literary course designed to help write essays for colleges.

“And we like to do real life skills - with writing too, so how to make a list, how to send out letters to community members. How you write an essay for college and stuff like that,” said Samantha Danielson – instructor at ISDB.

The school was originally located in Boise, but after a generous donation by the late Governor Frank Gooding, the school was moved in 1908 to its current location on main street in Gooding.

