Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.(0228_sweetener)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke for people in the top quarter of those with the sweetener in their blood.

The problem appears to be that it causes blood to clot more easily, which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway
A Lansing, Michigan, woman who always believed she would win big has won a $1 million Powerball...
Winner of $1M lottery says husband found ticket in pocket a week later
Economist suggests layoffs may be in the future with rising inflation
Despite a strong jobs report in February, layoffs may be ahead
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman
TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman