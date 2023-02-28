TFPD is asking for help to locate missing woman

In a Facebook post, the police department says they are looking for 41-year-old Rebekah L. Manual.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person.

In a Facebook post, the police department says they are looking for 41-year-old Rebekah L. Manual.

She has red hair with green eyes and is approximately 5 foot 7.

She was last seen on Thursday, February 23rd and has not been in contact with her family.

They ask if anyone has seen her or has any information regarding Rebekah’s whereabouts to contact Detective Thompson at 208-735-7279.

Missing woman
Missing woman(KMVT-NEWS)

