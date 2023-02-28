TFPD is asking for help to locate another missing woman

Ellena Loeffler has been reported as missing. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5′8″ and 130 lbs.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second time today, the Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a missing woman.

She was last seen on February 21st - wearing a maroon and black plaid flannel shirt and dark gray sweats.

Loeffler has had a brain injury due to a skydiving accident. She still has staples on the back of her arm, stitches on thumb, and many other abrasions and lacerations.

She also might still have bruising on her face. She should have been taking pain medication but left it at home.

If you have any information regarding Ellena please contact Detective Brandi Matthews at 208-735-7327 or bmatthews@tfid.org.

Missing Person
Missing Person(KMVT-NEWS)

