Twin Falls City Council approves two big items Monday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two closely watched items were cleared by the Twin Falls City Council Monday night.

One of the major items garnering public interest is the possibility of a Recreation Center in Twin Falls.

Mayor Ruth Pierce said this process is nearly two decades in the making. She’s the first person to make a motion to give the green light for the feasibility study.

The measure passed 6-1 - but one of the sticking points continues to be location.

“We’re willing to do the work until we figure out how to get a location, due to rather we find the money, find the land, look into other options, but if we’re not comfortable with wrestling with that conversation right now or in the near future. That may lead us to a decision,” said Wendy Davis Director of Twin Falls Parks and Rec..

Meanwhile, there’s big news for the animal shelter, as the council agreed to fund the expansion plan request.

After hearing from members of the public and the agency itself, the council moved forward with the measure unanimously.

They discussed the need to have additional room for the cats, plus a room for surgery if needed.

“The fences the new parking lot so many things that you do with the building. And it’s been an incredible resource and such a blessing to our community. As we continue to see the population growth, we see the needs for the community.”

When all said and done, they will be seeking around 18-hundred additional square feet from its current 64-hundred square foot facility.

