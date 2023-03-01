AMC movie popcorn to be sold in Walmart stores in time for the Oscars

AMC said it will sell its movie theater-style popcorn in Walmart stores.
AMC said it will sell its movie theater-style popcorn in Walmart stores.(AMC Entertainment)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of movie theater popcorn will soon be able to get their buttery fix at their nearest Walmart.

AMC Entertainment said it’s working with Walmart to launch an exclusive line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn products.

AMC’s popcorn line would include six new items, including three different flavors of both microwave popcorn and popped popcorn.

The popcorn will feature classic butter, extra butter, and lightly salted flavors.

According to AMC, its new snacks are scheduled to premiere on March 11 in hundreds of locations nationwide.

The microwave popcorn products are expected to sell for $4.98 plus tax for a six-count. The ready-to-eat products will be available in a 4.2 to 5.2 oz. bag and will sell for $3.98 plus tax.

The release of the popcorn is also timed to match the airing of the Academy Awards on March 12.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in New York. Bannon is...
Lawyer: Steve Bannon-linked border wall nonprofit is defunct
Tuesday evening's online weather update {2/28/2023}
Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101