Avalanche reported along Warm Spring Road in Ketchum - No injuries reported

Crews are assessing when it is safe to clear the road.
Avalanche generic
Avalanche reported along Warm Spring Road in Ketchum(Henk Monster / CC BY 3.0)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An avalanche has been reported in the roadway on Warm Springs Road between Gates Road and Jane Lane in Ketchum.

As of 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, both lanes of Warm Springs Road are blocked from the end of the pavement.

No injuries have been reported in the avalanche and no cars have been trapped.

Crews are assessing when it is safe to clear the road.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine County highway crews have been busy all morning with slide offs and the avalanche.

Officials are requesting that everyone avoid the area - do NOT drive up that area just to “check it out.”

And according to Blaine County officials, there is no estimated time as to when the road will be cleared and re-opened.

Blaine Co. avalanche
Blaine Co. avalanche(KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

Latest News

The Superintendent of the Twin Falls School District explains the importance of the levy on the...
Twin Falls School District Superintendent explains the importance of this elections levy renewal
Jerome School Board Meeting: Construction update, teacher recruitment and hungry kids
Jerome School Board Meeting: Construction update, teacher recruitment and hungry kids
Idaho leaders announce Parent Advisory Council for Empowering Parents grant program
Idaho leaders announce Parent Advisory Council for Empowering Parents grant program
(KMVT File image) Sign outside Twin Falls County DMV office.
Restricted driver’s license bill passes to Senate, ‘without recommendation’