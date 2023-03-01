Avalanche reported along Warm Spring Road in Ketchum - No injuries reported

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An avalanche has been reported in the roadway on Warm Springs Road between Gates Road and Jane Lane in Ketchum.

As of 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, both lanes of Warm Springs Road are blocked from the end of the pavement.

No injuries have been reported in the avalanche and no cars have been trapped.

Crews are assessing when it is safe to clear the road.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine County highway crews have been busy all morning with slide offs and the avalanche.

Officials are requesting that everyone avoid the area - do NOT drive up that area just to “check it out.”

And according to Blaine County officials, there is no estimated time as to when the road will be cleared and re-opened.

Blaine Co. avalanche (KMVT-NEWS)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.