Big plans are in the works for the Ag Department at Minico High School

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ag programs at Minico High School are drawing a record number of students, and they are outgrowing their space.

More than half of the students at Minico High School are a part of the Ag program in some way or another.

“Over the past 4 years, our program has more than tripled in size, we went from four years ago having one teacher to now we have 4 teachers, all our classrooms are full, we have waiting lists, we have to turn kids away,” said Rick Stimpson, who is the welding teacher.

Now, a plan is in the works to build a brand-new ag center on campus, which would include a welding center, classroom space with labs for more than 450 kids per semester, and room to continue to grow their program.

“It’s going to, we’ve done some awesome things with what we have, but this will take us to a whole other level of what we can offer to our youth,” said Stimpson.

They currently have raised $750,000 towards this new building and hired Peterson Brothers Construction to be the contractor, the project will be more than 4 million when all is said and done.

But, with the community’s support Stimpson knows the project will be a success.

“With this, these new classrooms and labs, we’ll be able to help out other businesses in the community that want to come in and partner with us that want to come in and partner with us to specifically teach things that will help them in their businesses,” said Stimpson.

The vice president of the FFA says through the ag programs she has learned life lessons.

I think everybody talks about how in high school you are supposed to be ready to enter the workforce, enter the real world, but I think a lot of people don’t realize the real-world experiences they get when they are involved in an ag program, or they are involved in the FFA,” said McKinlie Wickel.

On March 16th, from 11 to 2, Minico High School will be having an open house for the community to see the plans for the new building and learn more. Lunch will be provided.

