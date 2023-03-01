A boon to CSI, a boost for Twin Falls - Region 18 basketball tournament starts on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams will follow up their impressive regular seasons with postseason play hosted right here in the Magic Valley.

The 2023 men’s and women’s Region 18 tournaments will be played over the next two weeks, with the men hosting on March 2nd and 3rd - The women on the 9th and 10th.

The four-team tournament will bring visitors into Twin Falls, bringing an instant boost to the local hospitality industry.

But JJ Shawver of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce says the potential impact could even be long-lasting...

“They had no idea what Twin even was. Then, they get off the freeway, they come heading south, hit the bridge and, next thing you know, they’re in Twin Falls - and fall in love with it - and next thing you know they are making arrangements and wanting to move to the area, it’s pretty special,” said Shawver.

Thursday and Friday will be the last chance to see the undefeated Golden Eagle men’s team here at home before they head to Nationals in Hutchinson Kansas.

