Four Filer athletes will compete at the next level

FILER Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four fierce Filer competitors will play their sports in college.

Two softball players and two wrestlers signed their National Letters of Intent Tuesday at Filer High School.

Softball player Gracie Brooks (catcher) signed with Snow college, while teammate Kamrin Barnes (first baseman) made it official with Blue Mountain Community College.

On the wrestling mat, Lauren Henderhan will compete at Hastings College in Nebraska and Gabby Shaddy will wrestle at Umpqua Community College.

