Idaho Dept. of Labor hosting Hands-On hiring event on Thursday

The event will be held Thursday, March 2nd, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church - located at 1631 Grandview Drive.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor will be hosting a Hands-on Labor Hiring event in Twin Falls for anyone looking to start or change a career.

The hiring event will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with jobs ranging from entry level to advanced.

Magic Valley Electric, NuVu Glass, GSE Construction are just some of the companies that will be participating among others.

