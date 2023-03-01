Idaho Dept. of Labor hosting Hands-On hiring event on Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor will be hosting a Hands-on Labor Hiring event in Twin Falls for anyone looking to start or change a career.

The event will be held Thursday, March 2nd, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church - located at 1631 Grandview Drive.

The hiring event will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with jobs ranging from entry level to advanced.

Magic Valley Electric, NuVu Glass, GSE Construction are just some of the companies that will be participating among others.

