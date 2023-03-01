Idaho leaders announce Parent Advisory Council for Empowering Parents grant program

By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM MST
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho leaders are announcing a new Parent Advisory Council for the Empowering Parents grant program.

The grants help families cover expenses such as computers and software, instructional materials, and tutoring.

The council will advise the State Board of Education on ways to “implement, administer, and improve” the program.

Comprised of seven members – three members are appointed by the Governor, while two members are each appointed by the Senate Pro Team and Speaker of the House.

Superintendent of Public instruction Debbie Critchfield will serve as the non-voting chair.

“Empowering Parents having in its current condition and current form is newish, but it builds off of a program that we started in 2020 as a state, our Strong Families, Strong Students grant and that grew into this. And we’ve seen tremendous support and success and we’re hearing increasingly from parents on other ways we can support their choices,” said Critchfield.

Preference will be given to parents who have applied for Empowering Parent Program funds or have indicated their intent to apply for program funds.

Applications will be accepted through April 30th.

