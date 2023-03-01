Jerome School Board Meeting: Construction update, teacher recruitment and hungry kids

The meeting started with a photo display showcasing several construction updates from schools throughout the district.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School Board had its weekly meeting, and they discussed several items on the agenda.

They tabled the idea of school uniforms for Jerome Middle School because they want more input from parents and students.

Jerome is also trying to recruit teachers, and the board asked the meeting attendees if they had any suggestions.

One of the community members stood up and used Blaine County as an example for subsidized housing. Last fall, their board of trustees approved a two-year pilot program to offer rental assistance for employees.

He shared some of the questions that he asked of the Blaine County Schools.

“Was it difficult finding housing when you came in as the first-year teacher? How did you find housing? Are you’re renting a house, or you renting an apartment are you living with other people to find that kind of housing?”

One member of the board was also very worried about children going to school hungry and thinks more needs to be done.

The meeting ended with the board going into an executive session.

