Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
Twin Falls boys basketball coach put on administrative leave
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
People lay flowers at Thessaloniki Railway Station for victims of Tuesday night's deadly train...
People lay flowers at station in Greece, site of deadly crash
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
The Superintendent of the Twin Falls School District explains the importance of the levy on the...
Twin Falls School District Superintendent explains the importance of this elections levy renewal