A push to designate rural EMS as essential is moving forward in the statehouse

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A push at the Statehouse to create an essential designation for one of Idaho’s emergency services is under way.

Emergency Medical Services are not designated as essential in Idaho, meaning many EMS providers are left under-funded and under-staffed.

Additionally, the lack of essential designation means calls for emergency medical care can be left unattended if a responder is without the staff or resources to accommodate the call.

A major part of the concern is that rural areas in Idaho will continue to struggle with funding - especially as the population grows.

“Generally, some of the larger cities are better funded through tax revenue and patient payments. When you get into the more rural settings, that tax base gets a little bit more difficult, and we just don’t see it catch up,” said Chris Shandea – Manager, Magic Valley Paramedics/Air St. Luke’s.

Shandea adds that the main goal of the push to create an essential designation is to take concern away from the patients.

He says those who live in rural communities should not need to think about if they can be helped in an emergency.

“That’s not something we generally have the luxury to thinking about ahead of time, it’s something we think about in the moment when we make that phone call. So, we’re trying to identify the best resources possible across the state to have a sustainable service that can occur everywhere,” added Shandea.

The discrepancy in response time between rural and urban areas can be extreme.

In Twin Falls County the average response time is just over nine minutes - in Camas County, it’s over 21 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.