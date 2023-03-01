Restricted driver’s license bill passes to Senate, ‘without recommendation’

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Legislation that will open the door for restricted driver’s licenses for undocumented Idahoans is heading to the Idaho Senate, after facing some mixed reactions from committee members.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jim Guthrie told the Senate Transportation Committee on Tuesday, if enacted, the bill will make a restricted driver’s license available to all persons residing in Idaho.

The restricted driver’s license would be issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, and it would have to be renewed every two years at a cost of $50.

Guthrie said a restricted driver’s license would be available to anyone in Idaho 16 years of age and older. The person would have to pass a written test and a driving test. They would also have to show proof of ID, such as a birth certificate or passport.

Additionally, he said a restricted driver’s licenses can not be used for voting or purchasing a firearm.

Guthrie told the committee he is aware that when the topic of undocumented immigrants and immigration come up in legislation it raises “red flags’, but it is the federal government’s job to grant or deny immigration status and secure the border. He and others also referred to how the federal worker visa program is broken, and it’s putting farmers and producers in a tough spot.

“The feds have failed in this regard and have failed miserably,” Guthrie said.

He said according to a U.S Department of Labor survey, 49% of the national agricultural labor force is undocumented workers, and according to a survey a few years back, there are roughly 37,000 undocumented Idahoans that pay around $30 million a year in taxes.

“So it puts us in an interesting position, without the undocumented demographic in our labor force, we might be forced to import food or eat half as much. Cut less timber or deal with less people in our service industry,” Guthrie said.

He told the committee that Idaho needs to face the reality that undocumented residents are in the Gem State, and they are a vital part of the state’s economy. Most importantly, they are on Idaho’s roads.

Guthrie said undocumented Idahoans need to be on the roads to go to work, or as part of their job, and to shop. He said Idaho’s roadways will be much safer if they are licensed and insured.

“Without question data shows that road safety improves when drivers are trained and licensed. Accidents are less deadly when trained drivers are involved. Injuries are less severe. Property damage claims are smaller,” Guthrie explained.

Additionally he said someone who has a driver’s license is less likely to leave the scene of an accident.

Guthrie ended his presentation to the committee by stating it is his belief that the legislation will help law enforcement, as identification is key to enforcing laws. He said restricted driver’s licenses provide data points to law enforcement.

“Restricted drivers license in English is more useful than foreign documents that can’t be translated on the scene,” Guthrie said. “Identification also allows the process to track an individual’s history.”

Many of the people who spoke in support of SB1081 echoed a lot of what Guthrie said. Alexia Medel said her father immigrated to the U.S as a farm worker, and she is aware of the struggles her father and grandfather went through as seasonal workers. She also said she is aware of Idaho’s dependence on a foreign workforce.

“In a diverse town like American Falls, Idaho, we rely heavily on immigrant residents to work on local farms and in dairies. In Idaho over 90 percent of our dairy workforce are all undocumented,” Medal said. “As you all know, Idaho is the 3rd largest milk producing state in our country.”

Fellow American Falls resident Cody Carlon added she lives on a small family farm with her aunt and uncle. She said unfortunately not all foreign workers are able to take part in the H2A program that allows them obtain a temporary driver’s license. Additionally the H2A program does not meet all of Idaho’s needs, as it is seasonal.

“Without a driver’s license, workers are unable to work farm trucks or equipment on the roads or in the fields, without putting the farmer or farms in jeopardy if they are caught driving without a license,” Carlon said. This would be detrimental to my family’s operation if this were the case.”

However the legislation also saw its fair share of criticism on Tuesday, specifically from law enforcement.

Jeff Lavey, Director of the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, which represents all 44 sheriffs in the state of Idaho, said the sheriffs don’t support the issuing of restricted driver’s licenses to people who are in the country illegally. He said there is a process where anyone who enters the country legally on a work visa can get a valid license through the sheriff’s office. Additionally, he said Idaho honors a valid foreign driver’s license for about one year from date of arrival.

Sen. Ali Rabe asked Lavey if a restricted driver’s license would prevent local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE to enforce immigration laws. Lavey said one thing that is “hypocritical” for law enforcement is that the Senate just passed SB1030 which is tied to compliance with immigration law.

“It (SB1030) is telling us we must comply with immigration law and contact ICE on these individuals. On the other hand this bill is saying ignore that,”Lavey said. “So there is some confusion.”

Terry Derden, who represents the Ada County Sheriff’s as in-house counsel, said his department also opposes the bill due to criminal behavior associated with restricted driver’s licenses in other states.

He said New Mexico is the prime example. Derden said the state put them in place in 2003, and officials have been trying to repeal it ever since. Derden said between 2003 and 2011, New Mexico issued 80,000 restricted driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants and the state pretty soon saw instances of fraud at every level.

“The New Mexico DMV reported that several licenses would be at a single address. Sometimes obviously a business address. The New Mexico DMV reported that dozens of the same business and resident addresses were used repeatedly by the same people,” Derden said.

The legislation saw a lot of support from the Idaho agricultural community on Monday.

Chyla Wilson told the committee she was representing the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation in support of the legislation. She said not passing SB1081 will not fix the immigration problem in the country, and it only pushes the problem further down the road for Idaho to have unlicensed drivers with no insurance on the roads.

Additionally, she told the committee she is aware of one person who went through the process to renew his visa, and he was told by the government it is a two year wait due to a backlog.

“His Visa is now expired. His license is now invalid. His insurance will be null and void because his license is now invalid,” Wilson said.

CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association Rick Naerabout said he is also support of SB1081, and bringing the legislation before the committee is not the ag community’s first choice, but his organization has been working with their delegation members in Washington D.C. for over a decade to find practical solutions for immigration reform in the country. He said to date “congress has failed us”.

However, Hilary Caraway who lost her son in a 2021 DUI accident at the hands of an illegal alien who was driving a semi-truck, felt Idaho should not be rewarding people who have entered the state illegally.

“Most of the farmers and companies pushing for this legislation are million and billion dollar companies. They can afford to provide transportation for their employees, or better yet higher legal ones,” Caraway said.

Sen. Chris Trakel later echoed a lot of what Caraway said when he told the committee that he didn’t think illegal immigration would be a big deal in Idaho if employers would stop hiring them.

“I would like to point out that 18 of the 19 states that have adopted this policy are Democratic states. Last time I checked Idaho is Republican,” Trakel said.

Rabe said what it comes down to for her is the farmers and businesses that feed families in Idaho are asking for the legislation. It will make their jobs easier and bring more revenue into the state. Additionally she said in all the states that have implemented similar policy road safety has increased.

“Traffic fatalities decreased by 23% in New Mexico when a similar bill was passed,” Rabe said.

After some debate, Sen. James Just made a motion to send the legislation to the Senate floor with a “do pass” recommendation. It was 2nd by Rabe.

But- Trakel countered with a substitute motion to hold the bill in committee, but his motion failed on a 4-4 vote.

Sen. Lori Den Hartog made a motion to send it to the Senate floor “without recommendation”. It passed on a 5 to 3 vote.

According the SB1081′s fiscal note the restricted driver’s License program will be net revenue positive for Idaho:

Revenue of $867,847 is expected in year one, and thereafter is projected to gradually decline until flattening in year 8 at $291,675 per year. Costs of program administration are estimated at $92,000 for startup costs and $296,778 for program operation, , and thereafter program costs are projected to gradually decline until flattening in year 8 at $254,890 per year. Increased ancillary economic activity is estimated (over the first 30 months) to raise an additional $696,000 in vehicle registrations, $87,000 in title fees, as well as increased sales taxes and license plate fees.

