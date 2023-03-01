Search warrant in Kohberger case unsealed

The records were made public Tuesday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The records were made public Tuesday, two months after Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan Kohberger at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. Kohberger, a 28-year-old former doctoral student at Washington State University, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.

Pennsylvania State Police swabbed Kohberger’s DNA and seized a silver flashlight, four “medical-style gloves,” a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts and black Under Armour boxers, according to an inventory of the items.

The significance of the items, if any, was not immediately clear.

A roommate who lived in the home where the attack took place has told authorities she was awakened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, opened her bedroom door and saw a masked figure clad in black clothing walking past her.

Additional warrants from Kohberger’s arrest in Pennsylvania are due to be made public Wednesday.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

Kohberger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for late June. He has yet to enter a plea.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

