Twin Falls Animal Shelter is looking forward to some big plans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Plans are moving forward with the expansion of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Director Debbie Blackwood tells KMVT that the shelter has simply outgrown its current location and needs extra space.

They have already hired an architectural firm to start the expansion plans of the shelter.

And one of the things she’s hoping to get is a turn-around driveway to make the flow of traffic better.

“I think another thing you might have noticed is that animal control is very happy to announce they will have a turnaround in the driveway. Because right now, they have to back up - and backing up is ‘as most people know’ safety experts say it’s a dangerous endeavor and they are very happy about that as part of the plan,” said Blackwood.

But, moving forward she’s also happy about the possibility of having a surgical location for the cats at the shelter.

Despite the fact there is a current shortage of veterinarians nationwide.

“We don’t know for sure, but we want to plan for changing the model to have some space for spayed and neutered to be done at the shelter. I don’t know how that would look for the shelter, but we just want to plan for the future,” added Blackwood.

Blackwood also says they do have most of the money they need, but there is a bidding process with the selected firms. She says, if more money is needed, they would have some type of capital campaign or hope and pray more money comes in from the public with donations.

