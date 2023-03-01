Twin Falls Animal Shelter is looking forward to some big plans

They have already hired an architectural firm to start the expansion plans of the shelter.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Plans are moving forward with the expansion of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Director Debbie Blackwood tells KMVT that the shelter has simply outgrown its current location and needs extra space.

They have already hired an architectural firm to start the expansion plans of the shelter.

And one of the things she’s hoping to get is a turn-around driveway to make the flow of traffic better.

“I think another thing you might have noticed is that animal control is very happy to announce they will have a turnaround in the driveway. Because right now, they have to back up - and backing up is ‘as most people know’ safety experts say it’s a dangerous endeavor and they are very happy about that as part of the plan,” said Blackwood.

But, moving forward she’s also happy about the possibility of having a surgical location for the cats at the shelter.

Despite the fact there is a current shortage of veterinarians nationwide.

“We don’t know for sure, but we want to plan for changing the model to have some space for spayed and neutered to be done at the shelter. I don’t know how that would look for the shelter, but we just want to plan for the future,” added Blackwood.

Blackwood also says they do have most of the money they need, but there is a bidding process with the selected firms. She says, if more money is needed, they would have some type of capital campaign or hope and pray more money comes in from the public with donations.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Canyon Ridge High School was one of a number of schools across the country that dealt with a...
School shooting threats part of nationwide hoax
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents...
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell appear in court for a pretrial conference - Grandparents prepare for trial
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
One person in custody after officer-involved shooting in Gooding
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
Two arrested in connection to weekend shooting at the College of Idaho
A mug shot of Tyler Veenendaal, 34, Twin Falls
Twin Falls man facing child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {2/28/2023}
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Search warrant in Kohberger case unsealed
TFPD is asking for help to located another missing woman
TFPD is asking for help to locate another missing woman
Idaho law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on aggressive driving in the Gem...
Idaho law enforcement will be out in full force, cracking down on aggressive driving in the Gem State